On Tuesday, June 3, the famous composer Eugen Doga died in Moldova - he was 88 years old. This was announced by Natalia Davidovici, a member of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, reports UNN.

Details

According to Moldovan media, a national day of mourning has been declared in the country due to Doga's death. This was announced by President Maia Sandu.

I learned with sadness about the death of the great Eugen Doga. We grew up listening to songs from the movie "Maria Mirabela", we cried listening to music from "Lautari". The famous waltz from the movie "My Sweet and Tender Beast" accompanies us everywhere and we recognize the master's compositions from the first notes - she wrote on Facebook.

Reference

Eugen Doga was born on March 1, 1937 in the village of Mokra, Rybnitsa district. At that time it was the territory of the Moldavian ASSR as part of the Ukrainian SSR, then it became the territory of the Moldavian SSR. According to international law, it is now part of the Republic of Moldova, but is actually controlled by the unrecognized "Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic", which is controlled by Russia.

He graduated from school, a music school and a conservatory in Chisinau. He began his career as a composer in 1957. In the USSR and in the post-Soviet space, he is known as the author of musical compositions for the films "My Sweet and Tender Beast" and "The Gypsy Camp Vanishes into the Blue".

Doga was a supporter of the territorial integrity of Moldova and opposed the "independence" of Transnistria. He called the regime on the left bank of the Dniester a "bandit enclave" controlled by the Kremlin.

Reminder

