Fake videos in the name of the 114th Brigade: a new Russian information attack is exposed
Kyiv • UNN
Russian intelligence services are spreading staged videos calling for demoralization on behalf of the 114th Brigade of the TRO. The brigade has denied any involvement in these materials and continues to perform combat missions.
Hostile information resources are spreading manipulative videos in which a serviceman of the 114th separate territorial defense brigade allegedly calls for demoralization of Ukrainian defenders. This is reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, UNN reports.
Details
However, the brigade itself denied the authenticity of these materials. According to official information, none of its soldiers took part in the creation of such videos, and the person posing as a Ukrainian soldier has no relation to the unit.
The videos are likely a production organized by Russian special services with the participation of professional actors. This is in line with the tactics of the aggressor, which is not the first time it has used fake appeals allegedly on behalf of the Ukrainian military to provoke distrust and division in society.
According to the Center for Countering Disinformation, such content is often created by Moscow-controlled agencies funded by secret budget items of the terrorists' Defense Ministry.
Such information attacks are aimed at discrediting Ukrainian defenders and inciting society to internal conflicts. At the same time, the 114th Brigade continues to perform combat missions on the front line, particularly in the area of Kupiansk, effectively countering the Russian aggressor.
