External financing will slowly decline - NBU

International financial support for Ukraine will continue, with external financing amounting to about USD 37 billion in 2024. IT WILL BE ABOUT 37 BILLION US DOLLARS. In the coming years, it will slowly decline along with the narrowing of the budget deficit, without creating risks to the sustainability of public finances, the National Bank of Ukraine reported in a new inflation report, UNN writes.

In 2023, Ukraine's international reserves reportedly increased by 42% to $40.5 billion. THE US.

"International aid will remain the main source of capital inflows to the country in the future. Despite the delays in international aid inflows at the beginning of the year, it is expected to resume in the coming months. Under the baseline scenario of the NBU's forecast, Ukraine will receive about USD 37 billion in 2024. In 2014, Ukraine will receive about USD 37 billion in external loans and grants," the NBU said.

As security risks are expected to decline in the coming years, Ukraine will regain the ability to finance its own needs independently, so the volume of official external financing will gradually decrease (to about USD 25 billion in 2025 and USD 12 billion in 2026) - the NBU report says.

At the same time, the NBU predicts that "this assistance will be enough to maintain a sufficient level of international reserves." It is projected that their volume will fluctuate between USD 37-42 billion over the period of 2014-2016. USD in 2024-2026 and "will be sufficient to ensure exchange rate stability." Along with domestic market borrowings, international support will also help finance the government's still significant fiscal needs, the National Bank said.

