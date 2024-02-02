External financing will slowly decline - NBU

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 54015 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 114952 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 120566 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 162778 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 164279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 265787 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176505 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166765 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148568 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 236297 views

Popular news
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 77348 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 55093 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 90786 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 51319 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM • 31465 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 265787 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 236297 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 221787 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 247242 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 233535 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 114952 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 97619 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 100131 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 116705 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 117388 views
External financing will slowly decline - NBU

External financing will slowly decline - NBU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 56981 views

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, in 2024, international financial support for Ukraine will remain at a high level of about USD 37 billion.

International financial support for Ukraine will continue, with external financing amounting to about USD 37 billion in 2024. IT WILL BE ABOUT 37 BILLION US DOLLARS. In the coming years, it will slowly decline along with the narrowing of the budget deficit, without creating risks to the sustainability of public finances, the National Bank of Ukraine reported in a new inflation report, UNN writes.

Details

In 2023, Ukraine's international reserves reportedly increased by 42% to $40.5 billion. THE US. 

"International aid will remain the main source of capital inflows to the country in the future. Despite the delays in international aid inflows at the beginning of the year, it is expected to resume in the coming months. Under the baseline scenario of the NBU's forecast, Ukraine will receive about USD 37 billion in 2024. In 2014, Ukraine will receive about USD 37 billion in external loans and grants," the NBU said.

As security risks are expected to decline in the coming years, Ukraine will regain the ability to finance its own needs independently, so the volume of official external financing will gradually decrease (to about USD 25 billion in 2025 and USD 12 billion in 2026)

- the NBU report says.

At the same time, the NBU predicts that "this assistance will be enough to maintain a sufficient level of international reserves." It is projected that their volume will fluctuate between USD 37-42 billion over the period of 2014-2016. USD in 2024-2026 and "will be sufficient to ensure exchange rate stability." Along with domestic market borrowings, international support will also help finance the government's still significant fiscal needs, the National Bank said.

Ukraine may receive first €1.5 billion of EU aid in March - Ukraine's representative to the EU02.02.24, 12:24 • 25635 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising