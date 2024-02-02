Ukraine may receive first €1.5 billion of EU aid in March - Ukraine's representative to the EU

The European Parliament will be able to vote by the end of February to allocate EUR 50 billion to Ukraine, which will allow the country to receive the first tranche of EUR 1.5 billion in March.

This was stated during a briefing by the representative of Ukraine to the EU Vsevolod Chentsov, reports UNN.

It is very important that a fundamentally political decision was made yesterday. And now all the bodies involved - the Council of the European Union, the European Commission, and the European Parliament - can complete the so-called dialogue. It is expected that next week the legislative proposal will be finally agreed upon and the Council can adopt it even under the written procedure. And we expect that the European Parliament will be able to vote for this instrument during its session. That is, by the end of this month - Chentsov commented on the allocation of EUR 50 billion to Ukraine.

He also said that in March Ukraine would be able to receive the first tranche of aid from the EU.

We are trying to make the first tranche bigger. Like the previous macro-financial assistance, it is planned to be somewhere around EUR 1.5 billion. we would like it to be larger in order to cover both current expenditures and the deficit that is formed in the first months of the year - Chentsov added.

The 50 billion euro aid program for Ukraine approved by EU leaders includes 33 billion euros in loans and 17 billion euros in grants, and specifies the prerequisites for receiving funds and possible revision of the program.