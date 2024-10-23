Exports of Ukrainian agricultural products increased by a quarter since the beginning of the year

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Exports of Ukrainian agricultural products increased by a quarter since the beginning of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24743 views

In 9 months of 2024, Ukraine exported 48.9 million tons of agricultural products worth $10.5 billion. The 25% increase was driven by the resumption of sea transportation, which accounts for 89% of exports.

Exports of Ukrainian agricultural products increased by a quarter since the beginning of the year

Since the beginning of 2024, exports of agricultural products from Ukraine have increased by more than a quarter, the main reason for the growth was the resumption of sea transportation, which accounts for 89% of exports. UNN writes about this with reference to the State Customs Service.

Details

In the first nine months of 2024, the volume of agricultural exports from Ukraine increased by more than a quarter, reaching an increase of 9.9 million tons. The value of exports increased by USD 1.4 billion. 

In just three quarters of 2024, Ukraine exported 48.9 million tons of agricultural products worth USD 10.5 billion. The main factor behind the growth was the resumption of sea transportation, which has resulted in 89% of all agricultural exports being carried out by sea. On land, rail transportation is preferred, while only 2% is exported by road.

Grain crops remain the key group in Ukraine's agricultural exports, with 42.3 million tons exported in the first nine months of the year, worth USD 7.1 billion. Seeds and oilseeds are also a significant component of exports - 5 million tons worth USD 2.2 billion.

Imports of agricultural products have other features. About 80% of all imports to Ukraine are carried out by road, about 18% by sea and almost 2% by rail, which is mainly due to supplies from European countries.

In total, Ukraine imported 978.8 thousand tons of agricultural products worth USD 1.7 billion. Almost half of this volume is made up of edible fruits and nuts - 468 thousand tons worth USD 563.8 million. 

Other significant categories are vegetables - 194.2 thousand tons (USD 246.6 million) and oilseeds, which reached USD 346.5 million in value with a volume of 50.2 thousand tons.

Recall 

In September of this year, Ukraine resumed electricity exports after a 140-day hiatus, with imports down 7%.

Agricultural trade turnover between Ukraine and the EU increased to $8.2 billion01.08.24, 15:59 • 23154 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyAgronomy news
