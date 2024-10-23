Exports of Ukrainian agricultural products increased by a quarter since the beginning of the year
Kyiv • UNN
In 9 months of 2024, Ukraine exported 48.9 million tons of agricultural products worth $10.5 billion. The 25% increase was driven by the resumption of sea transportation, which accounts for 89% of exports.
Since the beginning of 2024, exports of agricultural products from Ukraine have increased by more than a quarter, the main reason for the growth was the resumption of sea transportation, which accounts for 89% of exports. UNN writes about this with reference to the State Customs Service.
Details
In the first nine months of 2024, the volume of agricultural exports from Ukraine increased by more than a quarter, reaching an increase of 9.9 million tons. The value of exports increased by USD 1.4 billion.
In just three quarters of 2024, Ukraine exported 48.9 million tons of agricultural products worth USD 10.5 billion. The main factor behind the growth was the resumption of sea transportation, which has resulted in 89% of all agricultural exports being carried out by sea. On land, rail transportation is preferred, while only 2% is exported by road.
Grain crops remain the key group in Ukraine's agricultural exports, with 42.3 million tons exported in the first nine months of the year, worth USD 7.1 billion. Seeds and oilseeds are also a significant component of exports - 5 million tons worth USD 2.2 billion.
Imports of agricultural products have other features. About 80% of all imports to Ukraine are carried out by road, about 18% by sea and almost 2% by rail, which is mainly due to supplies from European countries.
In total, Ukraine imported 978.8 thousand tons of agricultural products worth USD 1.7 billion. Almost half of this volume is made up of edible fruits and nuts - 468 thousand tons worth USD 563.8 million.
Other significant categories are vegetables - 194.2 thousand tons (USD 246.6 million) and oilseeds, which reached USD 346.5 million in value with a volume of 50.2 thousand tons.
Recall
In September of this year, Ukraine resumed electricity exports after a 140-day hiatus, with imports down 7%.
