Explosions were heard in the capital of Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in the capital of Ukraine, and an air raid alert was issued. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that air defense systems were in place, and the Air Force spotted a strike UAV flying toward Kyiv.
Details
The Kyiv Regional Military Administration informed about the work of air defense forces in Kyiv region. The Air Force spotted an attack UAV flying toward the capital.
