Explosions were heard in the capital of Ukraine

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 117041 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119472 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194696 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151585 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151779 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142497 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196478 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112376 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185404 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105050 views

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 85493 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 81648 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 57366 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 64467 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 40835 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194696 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196478 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185404 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212254 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200473 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148964 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152423 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143393 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159829 views
Explosions were heard in the capital of Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 102662 views

An explosion was heard in the capital of Ukraine, and an air raid alert was issued. The Kyiv Regional Military Administration reported that air defense systems were in place, and the Air Force spotted a strike UAV flying toward Kyiv.

An explosion was heard in Kyiv, an air alert was announced in the capital, UNN reports .

Details

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration informed about the work of air defense forces in Kyiv region. The Air Force spotted an attack UAV flying toward the capital.

UAVs spotted in Kyiv region, air defense system in operation07.09.24, 01:47 • 39208 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarKyiv

