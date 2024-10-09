Explosions reported in Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia

In Dnipro, the sound of explosions was reported again, and in Zaporizhzhia, the sound of an explosion was also heard, UNN reports.

Details

"Sounds of explosions are heard in Dnipro again," Suspilne reports.

"The sound of an explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia," Suspilne TV channel notes.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force reported a "high-speed target in the direction of Dnipro or Pavlohrad". They also warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east, in areas where air alert has been declared, the activity of enemy tactical aircraft in the northeast and east, and the threat of air strikes on the frontline areas.

A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro after a ballistic threat was reported