A series of explosions occurred in Dnipro after a ballistic threat was reported

A series of explosions were heard in Dnipro after the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile attacks and a high-speed target on the city, UNN reports.

Sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro, Suspilne correspondents report

Later, repeated sounds of explosions were reported.

Prior to that, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the east, in areas where air alert was declared.

There were also reports of a high-speed target on the Dnipro.

