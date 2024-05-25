Explosions occurred in occupied Yevpatoriya
Explosions were reported in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya, and smoke is rising over Novofedorivka.
Explosions have been heard in the temporarily occupied Yevpatoriya. This is reported by the russian media, UNN reports.
According to the information, explosions were heard in the occupied Yevpatoriya, and smoke is rising over Novofedorivka.
According to reports, the military airfield "Saki" is located in Novofedorivka. The 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment is based there, which is the backbone of the aviation group supporting the occupiers in southern Ukraine.
It is armed with Su-24 bombers and Su-30 fighters.
