Explosions occurred in occupied Mariupol

Explosions were heard in occupied Mariupol. Residents of Mariupol report that the blast wave triggered car alarms and shook windows, UNN reports, citing a statement from the Mariupol City Council.

"Mariupol residents report that it is especially loud in the area of the 21st and 23rd neighborhoods. It was also heard on the Left Bank. People write that the blast wave triggered car alarms and windows shook," the statement said.

The Mariupol City Council added that the occupiers initially wrote that it was hypersonic sounds from a Russian plane. But later they reported that it was not an airplane.

Andriushchenko: Occupants intensified their activities throughout Mariupol district