Explosions occurred in Kherson due to enemy attack

Explosions were heard in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of an enemy attack from the temporarily occupied left bank, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Explosions are heard in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not stay in the open. Move to safer places - Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

42 out of 58 Russian missiles and "Shaheds" were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, another missile and three drones were lost