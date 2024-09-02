Explosions occurred in Kherson due to enemy attack

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 121468 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 124621 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 203463 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 156308 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 154299 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143574 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 200809 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112504 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 189224 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105152 views

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 57687 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 68571 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 40720 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 98363 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 77260 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 203467 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200812 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 189225 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215842 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203779 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 846 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 26772 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 151003 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150197 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154221 views
Explosions occurred in Kherson due to enemy attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20257 views

Explosions are heard in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of an enemy attack from the temporarily occupied left bank. Residents are advised to avoid open spaces and move to safer places.

Explosions were heard in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson as a result of an enemy attack from the temporarily occupied left bank, said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson CMA, on Monday, UNN reports.

Explosions are heard in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The enemy is attacking from the temporarily occupied left bank. Do not stay in the open. Move to safer places

- Mrochko wrote on Telegram.

42 out of 58 Russian missiles and "Shaheds" were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, another missile and three drones were lost02.09.24, 09:42 • 17367 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

