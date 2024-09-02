42 out of 58 Russian missiles and "Shaheds" were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, another missile and three drones were lost

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM
42 out of 58 Russian missiles and "Shaheds" were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, another missile and three drones were lost

Kyiv  •  UNN

 17367 views

Ukraine's Air Force destroyed 9 ballistic and 13 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed drones during a nighttime Russian attack. The enemy launched 58 aerial targets across several regions of Ukraine.

Nine ballistic missiles, 13 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed attack drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, out of 58 air targets launched by Russian forces, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 2, the Russian occupiers reportedly launched a missile attack on Kyiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions using ballistic, cruise, and anti-aircraft guided missiles, and attacked with Shahed-type strike UAVs from the south.

The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked 58 air targets - 35 missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs:

- 16 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions - Russia;

- 14 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region - Russian Federation;

- 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - Russia;

- 1 missile of unspecified type from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 23 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

As a result of combat operations, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;  13 X-101 cruise missiles; 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. In addition, as a result of active counteraction by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, one X-101 cruise missile and three attack UAVs failed to reach their targets and were lost locally. Information is being updated.

- the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As indicated, combat operations were conducted in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Kyiv air defense destroys over 20 missiles and a drone, two wounded02.09.24, 06:57 • 38209 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War

