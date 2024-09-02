42 out of 58 Russian missiles and "Shaheds" were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, another missile and three drones were lost

Nine ballistic missiles, 13 cruise missiles and 20 Shahed attack drones were shot down in the skies over Ukraine overnight, out of 58 air targets launched by Russian forces, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Monday, UNN reports.

Details

On the night of September 2, the Russian occupiers reportedly launched a missile attack on Kyiv, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions using ballistic, cruise, and anti-aircraft guided missiles, and attacked with Shahed-type strike UAVs from the south.

The Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and tracked 58 air targets - 35 missiles of various types and 23 attack UAVs:

- 16 "Iskander-M"/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Bryansk, Voronezh and Kursk regions - Russia;

- 14 X-101 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS aircraft from the airspace of Volgograd region - Russian Federation;

- 4 S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles from Belgorod region - Russia;

- 1 missile of unspecified type from Belgorod region - Russian Federation;

- 23 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs from Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation.

As a result of combat operations, units of anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare of the Air Force, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces shot down 9 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles; 13 X-101 cruise missiles; 20 Shahed-131/136 attack UAVs. In addition, as a result of active counteraction by the Ukrainian Defense Forces, one X-101 cruise missile and three attack UAVs failed to reach their targets and were lost locally. Information is being updated. - the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

As indicated, combat operations were conducted in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Dnipro, Poltava, Mykolaiv and Zaporizhzhia regions.

