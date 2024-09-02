Kyiv air defense destroys over 20 missiles and a drone, two wounded

Air defense within Kyiv destroyed more than a dozen cruise missiles and about a dozen ballistic missiles, as well as an attack drone, KCMA reported. Preliminarily, these are X-101 and KN-24/Iskander-M missiles, UNN reports.

Mayor Klitschko said that two adults were treated by doctors - one of them was hospitalized.

On the night of September 2, explosions were heard in Kyiv and its suburbs, a UNN correspondent reports. An air alert was declared in the city and region. The KCMA reported that the air alert in Kyiv is related to the missile threat due to the threat of cruise missile launches!

Wreckage of a drone fell on a playground in Kyiv