Kyiv air defense destroys over 20 missiles and a drone, two wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv's air defense system shot down more than 10 cruise missiles and about 10 ballistic missiles, as well as an attack drone. According to KCMA, these were X-101 and KN-24/Iskander-M missiles. Two adults sought medical attention.
Mayor Klitschko said that two adults were treated by doctors - one of them was hospitalized.
Context
On the night of September 2, explosions were heard in Kyiv and its suburbs, a UNN correspondent reports. An air alert was declared in the city and region. The KCMA reported that the air alert in Kyiv is related to the missile threat due to the threat of cruise missile launches!
