Wreckage of a drone fell on a playground in Kyiv

In Kyiv, in the Dniprovsky district, the wreckage of a UAV fell on a playground between houses. This was reported by the mayor Vitali Klitschko, UNN reports.

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the movement of enemy attack drones in the direction of the Ukrainian capital. Explosions were reported in Kyiv at the time.

Enemy attack UAVs move towards Kyiv