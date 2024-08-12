Explosions occurred in Kharkiv - media
Kyiv • UNN
Two explosions were heard in Kharkiv. An air alert has been issued in several regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons.
The explosions occurred in Kharkiv, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.
"An explosion was heard in Kharkiv... Another explosion was heard in Kharkiv," the statement said.
An air alert has been declared in a number of regions of Ukraine due to the threat of ballistic weapons.
Russia's attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck with a KAB, there is a victim09.08.24, 16:16 • 24553 views