Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, air raid alert announced

Explosions have been heard in Kharkiv. This was reported by the Police of the Kharkiv region, reports UNN.

Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Do not leave the shelter until the air raid warning goes off. Report enemy shell hits and casualties to the special police line 102 - Police of Kharkiv region.

Recall

Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about enemy launches of guided aerial bombs from tactical aircraft in the Kharkiv region.