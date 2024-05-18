Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, air raid alert announced
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Kharkiv, and Kharkiv regional police urged residents not to leave their shelters until the air raid alert was canceled.
Explosions are heard in Kharkiv. Do not leave the shelter until the air raid warning goes off. Report enemy shell hits and casualties to the special police line 102
Recall
Earlier, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine informed about enemy launches of guided aerial bombs from tactical aircraft in the Kharkiv region.