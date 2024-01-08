Explosions occurred in Dnipro, AFU air force warned of enemy missile launch

Explosions were heard in Dnipro on Monday morning, Suspilne reports. Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force reported the launch of a Kinzhal missile and an enemy target in Dnipro, UNN reports.

Details

Sounds of explosions can be heard in Dnipro, Suspilne correspondents report

At 6:17 a.m., the Ukrainian Armed Forces posted on Telegram about the launch of hostile missiles by the Russian military.

"Cruise missile launches from the Caspian Sea have been confirmed," the statement said.

At 6:36, the Ukrainian Air Force warned about the launch of the Kinzhal! Later, they reported an imminent target on the Dnipro.

Addendum

A large-scale alert has been issued throughout Ukraine.