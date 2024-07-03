Explosions occurred in Dnipro after reports of a group of UAVs heading toward the city
Kyiv • UNN
The explosions occurred in Dnipro after the Air Force reported a group of attack drones heading toward the city from the west.
Explosions were heard in Dnipro. The Air Force warned of a group of attack drones heading toward the city from the west, UNN reports .
Details
According to Suspilne, explosions were heard in Dnipro.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned of a group of attack UAVs heading toward the city from the west.
Air alert declared in a number of regions.