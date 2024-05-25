Explosions occurred in Crimea

Explosions were heard in occupied Yevpatoriya, a local resident told Suspilne Krym, reports UNN.

Addendum Addendum

An air alert has been declared in occupied Sevastopol, the so-called “governor” of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said. Sea and land public transportation has also stopped in the city.

Invaders evacuate military from Dzhanka and actively restore airfields in the depths of occupied Crimea - "ATESH"