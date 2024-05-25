Explosions occurred in Crimea
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions occurred in the occupied Crimean cities of Yevpatoriya and Sevastopol, causing an air raid and suspension of public transportation in Sevastopol.
Explosions were heard in occupied Yevpatoriya, a local resident told Suspilne Krym, reports UNN.
An air alert has been declared in occupied Sevastopol, the so-called “governor” of the city, Mikhail Razvozhayev, said. Sea and land public transportation has also stopped in the city.
