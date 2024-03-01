$41.340.03
Explosions occurred again in Sevastopol, there is no power in Hvardiyske due to an "arrival"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26960 views

In Sevastopol, explosions were heard again, and in the village of Hvardiyske, following reports of shelling, electricity was cut off.

Explosions occurred again in Sevastopol, there is no power in Hvardiyske due to an "arrival"

For the second time in a day, explosions were heard in Sevastopol, and there is no electricity in the village of Gvardeyskoye, Simferopol district, UNN reports, citing Crimean Wind. 

Details

Explosions were reportedly heard again in the center of Sevastopol, but not as loud as the first time. 

Crimean Wind also confirms the arrival in  Hvardiyske.  There is no electricity in the village. 

"The base in Hvardiyske was definitely hit, and there is no power in the village," the statement said. 

Earlier UNN wrote that in Sevastopol in the temporarily occupied Crimea, smoke was recorded over the bay after reports of a series of explosions, there were reports of hits in Sevastopol and in the Saksky district, as well as an "arrival" in Gvardeyskoye.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War
Simferopol
Sevastopol
