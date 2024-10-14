Explosions occur in Odesa after warning of ballistic threat
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in Odesa, which was confirmed by the city's mayor, Hennadiy Trukhanov. The head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, called on Odesa residents to take shelter due to the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south.
Explosions were heard in Odesa after the Air Force warned of a threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south, UNN reports.
Details
Explosions were heard in Odesa, according to Suspilne correspondents.
Mayor Gennady Trukhanov confirmed the explosions. "An explosion was heard in the city! Stay in safe places," Trukhanov wrote.
The head of the RMA, Oleg Kiper, also called on Odesa residents to stay in shelters.
Before that, the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attacks from the south, in areas where air alert was declared.
