Explosions in Kharkiv: occupants hit a residential area

The Russian army struck at Kharkiv. According to Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, the occupiers struck at a residential area - apartment buildings around, UNN reports.

"Another blow hit a residential area - there are apartment buildings around. Information about the destruction and the victims is being clarified," Terekhov said, adding that another explosion had occurred in Kharkiv.

The information about the attack on Kharkiv was confirmed by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleg Sinegubov. However, he did not provide details about the damage.

"The occupants attacked Kharkiv. At the moment, there is no information about the victims. Data on the damage is being established. Repeated attacks are possible!" - Mr. Syniehubov said.

An explosion occurred in Kharkiv - media