Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk occurred outside the station, passengers and staff were not injured - UZ
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions in Ivano-Frankivsk that occurred this evening took place outside the train station. Passengers and station staff were not injured, and trains are running on schedule. This was reported by "Ukrzaliznytsia", as conveyed by UNN.
Recall
In Ivano-Frankivsk near the railway station an explosion occurred, after which a fire broke out. Police and rescuers are working at the scene, and versions of a grenade and gas explosion are being considered.