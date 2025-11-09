Explosions heard in Russia's Voronezh for the second time on November 9

Explosions were heard again in the Russian city of Voronezh on Sunday, November 9. This was reported by Russian "media", according to UNN.

Details

City residents recorded the moments of the explosions on their mobile phone cameras - these footage were later published in local Telegram public groups.

An air raid siren is sounding in the city, and some residents are hiding in the corridors of their homes.

Recall

These are not the first explosions heard in Voronezh since the beginning of November 9: on Sunday night, a local thermal power plant was attacked - electricity disappeared in a number of houses and then reappeared.

UNN also reported that in the Russian city of Taganrog, due to an explosion, some residents were left without power.