Explosions heard in Poltava community, air defense works
Kyiv • UNN
Explosions were heard in the Poltava community at midnight. The air force warned of a group of “Shahed” approaching Poltava region, and air defense forces are working in the region.
Explosions were heard in Poltava community at midnight. Air defense forces are working in the region. This was reported by Suspilne correspondents, UNN reports.
Details
Earlier, the Air Force had warned that a group of “shaheds” was heading to Poltava region.
Air defense system works on enemy reconnaissance drone in Poltava region - Air Force23.08.24, 12:37 • 21183 views