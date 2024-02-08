Explosions heard in Crimea near Arbatskaya arrow, helicopters circling - mass media

In the temporarily occupied Crimea are heard explosions from the side of the Arabatskaya arrow. About this writes telegram channel "Crimean wind" referring to the data of its subscribers, reports UNN.

Details

"Crimean Wind" also notes that many helicopters have been spotted over the Dzhankoysky district, and explosions from the direction of the Arabatskaya arrow are heard periodically.

The activists also noted that the ban on the passage of civilians to the spit Arabatskaia Strelka continues to be in force. It was closed by the Russian authorities of Crimea as early as July 31, 2023.

