Environmental situation in the occupied Crimea is difficult, in particular due to lack of water resources - Presidential Administration

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Environmental situation in the occupied Crimea is difficult, in particular due to lack of water resources - Presidential Administration

Environmental situation in the occupied Crimea is difficult, in particular due to lack of water resources - Presidential Administration

Kyiv  •  UNN

The environmental situation in the occupied Crimea is difficult due to the lack of water resources, which the occupiers ruthlessly use for their military bases and enterprises, considering the peninsula only as a military base.

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the environmental situation is difficult, in particular due to the lack of water resources. Russians on the peninsula ruthlessly use water resources for their military bases and enterprises operating there. This was reported to UNN journalist in response to a request from the press service of the Presidential Mission in the AR of Crimea.

Details

"It's no secret that the occupiers use the occupied Crimea as one big military base. For example, Russians are building military facilities on the territory of protected areas, destroying the reserve fund. The environmental situation is difficult, in particular due to the lack of water resources. The occupiers in Crimea are ruthlessly using water resources for their military bases and the enterprises that operate there. They need to somehow show that the economy is supposedly working," the Mission reports.

The mission notes that the peninsula is viewed by the Russians only as a military base, nothing else.

"All the infrastructure facilities built by the Russian Federation allegedly for the civilian population are military. The Tavrida highway, which connects virtually the entire Crimea, was used, in particular, to transfer troops and equipment to Sevastopol from the Kerch bridge. Everyone now understands perfectly well why it was built, as well as the renovation of the airport in Simferopol," the Mission informs.

READ ALSO: "Damages from the occupation of Crimea are growing every day": experts told why Russia should pay compensation to Ukraine

The press service noted that the first thing the Russians did when they seized the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was to open the floodgates and supply water to the occupied Crimea. However, the water was of very poor quality, as the canal bed in Crimea had not been maintained for a long time.

"It was a propaganda signal to the residents of Crimea: 'Crimea is protected to the maximum', 'we are worried about you'. And then they themselves destroy this water supply with a terrorist attack," the Mission reports.

In addition, the Presidential Mission in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea stated that they do not currently observe a shortage of specific goods in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Of course, there were reports of shortages of fuel or certain groups of goods, and this was due to logistical problems, as traffic across the illegally built so-called "Crimean bridge" was often restricted due to "cotton" in the occupied Crimea. The occupants were forced to use other logistics routes and use the land corridor through the newly occupied Ukrainian territories, which are essentially a zone of active hostilities, so the cost of delivery is increasing, and prices for goods are rising accordingly," the Mission informs.

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that the damage to the Ukrainian environment caused by Russian aggression has already exceeded two trillion hryvnias, and this amount will continue to grow.

"The shelling of industrial facilities, transport infrastructure and residential buildings, military actions of the occupiers in the forests in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as the destruction of water supply and sewage systems, unsafe waste management in the temporarily occupied territories lead to large-scale and serious environmental problems with long-term consequences for the nature and health of the people of Ukraine.

The disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was unprecedented, and there is a constant danger of shelling of chemical plants and nuclear power facilities, etc.

As of today, according to preliminary estimates, the damage to Ukraine's environment caused by Russia's military aggression is over UAH 2 trillion. This amount will definitely be increased many times over when Ukraine completely liberates Ukrainian territories from Russian invaders and conducts all the necessary environmental examinations and studies," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

READ ALSO: Ukraine will continue to destroy Russian logistics in Crimea - Budanov[4]

Anna Murashko

War
simferopolSimferopol
black-seaBlack Sea
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
sevastopolSevastopol
kakhovka-damKakhovka dam

