Environmental situation in the occupied Crimea is difficult, in particular due to lack of water resources - Presidential Administration

In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the environmental situation is difficult, in particular due to the lack of water resources. Russians on the peninsula ruthlessly use water resources for their military bases and enterprises operating there. This was reported to UNN journalist in response to a request from the press service of the Presidential Mission in the AR of Crimea.

Details

"It's no secret that the occupiers use the occupied Crimea as one big military base. For example, Russians are building military facilities on the territory of protected areas, destroying the reserve fund. The environmental situation is difficult, in particular due to the lack of water resources. The occupiers in Crimea are ruthlessly using water resources for their military bases and the enterprises that operate there. They need to somehow show that the economy is supposedly working," the Mission reports.

The mission notes that the peninsula is viewed by the Russians only as a military base, nothing else.

"All the infrastructure facilities built by the Russian Federation allegedly for the civilian population are military. The Tavrida highway, which connects virtually the entire Crimea, was used, in particular, to transfer troops and equipment to Sevastopol from the Kerch bridge. Everyone now understands perfectly well why it was built, as well as the renovation of the airport in Simferopol," the Mission informs.

The press service noted that the first thing the Russians did when they seized the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was to open the floodgates and supply water to the occupied Crimea. However, the water was of very poor quality, as the canal bed in Crimea had not been maintained for a long time.

"It was a propaganda signal to the residents of Crimea: 'Crimea is protected to the maximum', 'we are worried about you'. And then they themselves destroy this water supply with a terrorist attack," the Mission reports.

In addition, the Presidential Mission in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea stated that they do not currently observe a shortage of specific goods in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

"Of course, there were reports of shortages of fuel or certain groups of goods, and this was due to logistical problems, as traffic across the illegally built so-called "Crimean bridge" was often restricted due to "cotton" in the occupied Crimea. The occupants were forced to use other logistics routes and use the land corridor through the newly occupied Ukrainian territories, which are essentially a zone of active hostilities, so the cost of delivery is increasing, and prices for goods are rising accordingly," the Mission informs.

Add

Oleksandr Ruvin, Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, said earlier that the damage to the Ukrainian environment caused by Russian aggression has already exceeded two trillion hryvnias, and this amount will continue to grow.

"The shelling of industrial facilities, transport infrastructure and residential buildings, military actions of the occupiers in the forests in the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, in the Black and Azov Seas, as well as the destruction of water supply and sewage systems, unsafe waste management in the temporarily occupied territories lead to large-scale and serious environmental problems with long-term consequences for the nature and health of the people of Ukraine.

The disaster at the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant was unprecedented, and there is a constant danger of shelling of chemical plants and nuclear power facilities, etc.

As of today, according to preliminary estimates, the damage to Ukraine's environment caused by Russia's military aggression is over UAH 2 trillion. This amount will definitely be increased many times over when Ukraine completely liberates Ukrainian territories from Russian invaders and conducts all the necessary environmental examinations and studies," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

