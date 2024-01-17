Explosions are heard in Kherson: occupants attack with various types of weapons
Kyiv • UNN
Russian army attacks Kherson with various types of weapons. Residents are urged to stay in safe places.
The occupiers are attacking Kherson with various types of weapons. This was reported by the head of the Kherson MVA Roman Mrochko, UNN reports.
"It's loud in Kherson again! The Russian army is attacking the city with various types of weapons. Stay in safe places! Stay away from windows!" said Mrochko.
