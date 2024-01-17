Occupants attack Kherson once again, a woman is wounded - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian army attacked Kherson again, leaving a 66-year-old woman injured and hospitalized. This is not the first incident: On January 17, at least four people were wounded in the region as a result of Russian shelling.
A woman was injured as a result of a shelling in Kherson. She was taken to the hospital. This was reported by Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.
The Russian army attacked Kherson once again during the day. A 66-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to a medical facility.
Details
It is noted that doctors are examining her and providing assistance to the victim.
Recall
At least four people were wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling over the day, January 17.