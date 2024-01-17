Occupants attack Kherson once again, a woman is wounded - OVA

A woman was injured as a result of a shelling in Kherson. She was taken to the hospital. This was reported by Kherson Regional Military Administration, UNN reported.

The Russian army attacked Kherson once again during the day. A 66-year-old woman was injured. She was taken to a medical facility. , the DIA said in a statement.

Details

It is noted that doctors are examining her and providing assistance to the victim.

Recall

At least four people were wounded in Kherson region as a result of Russian shelling over the day, January 17.