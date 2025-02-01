Explosion on the territory of the shopping center in Rivne: there are probably victims
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion occurred on the territory of the regional territorial recruitment center on Hrabnyk Street in Rivne. According to preliminary reports, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
An explosion occurred on the territory of the regional shopping center in Rivne, UNN reports with reference to Rivne Media.
As noted, the explosion occurred on Hrabnyk Street. Emergency services arrived at the scene.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of the incident.
