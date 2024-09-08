Explosion of unknown origin in Kyiv: building destroyed, two people killed - KCMA
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion of unknown origin occurred on the territory of a motor vehicle filling station in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. A two-story building was partially destroyed, two people were found dead, and there are possible people under the rubble.
An explosion of unknown origin occurred in Kyiv. The cause is currently unknown. According to the city administration, a two-story building was destroyed. Preliminary, two people were found dead.
UNN writes with reference to KCMA.
An explosion of unknown origin occurred on the territory of the automobile filling station in Holosiivskyi district. As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. There was no fire. Preliminary, two people were found dead. There may be people under the rubble. Search and rescue operations are ongoing. All operational services are working at the scene.