Explosion occurs in Kharkiv, probably outside the city - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, possibly outside the city. The air force warned of a CAB in the direction of Kharkiv, but city and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosion.
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv, probably outside the city, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
Earlier, the Air Force warned of submarines in the direction of Kharkiv.
City and regional authorities have not yet commented on the explosion.
Russians fire at a civilian car in Kharkiv region: one killed and one wounded11.10.24, 14:05 • 12987 views