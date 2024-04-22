Explosion occurs in Kharkiv - media
Kyiv • UNN
An explosion was heard in Kharkiv amid air raid alerts and reports of ballistic missile threats in the region.
An explosion has occurred in Kharkiv, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.
It should be noted that an air alert has been declared in the Kharkiv region.
The Air Force reported that there is a threat of ballistic missile use in areas where air alert has been declared.
The city and regional authorities have not yet commented on the information about the explosion in Kharkiv.