Explosion occurred in Kharkiv - mass media
Kyiv • UNN
In Kharkiv, an explosion was heard when an Air Alert was issued, and residents were urged to stay in shelters.
An explosion occurred in Kharkiv, reports UNN with reference to Suspilne.
Earlier, the head of the Kharkiv Garrison and the Kharkiv Defense Forces, Serhiy Melnyk, reported an enemy cab in the direction of the city of Kharkiv and suburban settlements and urged not to leave the shelter.
Add
Now the Air Alert continues in the region and the city.