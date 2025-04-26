Explosion in port in Iran: at least 47 people injured

The explosion in the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran was caused by the detonation of containers stored in the port's dock area. At least 47 people were injured. They are currently being taken to hospitals. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A powerful explosion rocked the Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, injuring at least 47 people, according to Iranian state media.

The explosion occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman. The cause of the explosion was later determined.

"The cause of the incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the dock area of the Shahid Rajaee port. We are now evacuating and transporting the injured to medical centers," a local crisis management official told state television.

Earlier

UNN wrote that a large-scale explosion occurred in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee today at noon. It damaged an administrative building in the port, which is located just kilometers from the provincial capital of Bandar Abbas. The explosion was also felt in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

