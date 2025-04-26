Explosion in port in Iran: at least 47 people injured

$41.690.00
"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"
11:19 AM • 4008 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

08:14 AM • 21538 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 50894 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 35094 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 39541 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46570 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 50796 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40795 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40610 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98525 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph

April 26, 03:26 AM • 24681 views

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 18503 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 11661 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 31401 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 8936 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 50897 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 68027 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98525 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 149462 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 312229 views
Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 22795 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 60023 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 51938 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57015 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 87522 views
Explosion in port in Iran: at least 47 people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1180 views

A powerful explosion occurred in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee. At least 47 people were injured due to the detonation of containers stored in the pier area.

Explosion in port in Iran: at least 47 people injured

The explosion in the Shahid Rajaee port in Iran was caused by the detonation of containers stored in the port's dock area. At least 47 people were injured. They are currently being taken to hospitals. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

A powerful explosion rocked the Shahid Rajaee port in the southern Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, injuring at least 47 people, according to Iranian state media.

The explosion occurred as Iran began a third round of nuclear talks with the United States in Oman. The cause of the explosion was later determined.

"The cause of the incident was the explosion of several containers stored in the dock area of the Shahid Rajaee port. We are now evacuating and transporting the injured to medical centers," a local crisis management official told state television.

Earlier

UNN wrote that a large-scale explosion occurred in the Iranian port of Shahid Rajaee today at noon. It damaged an administrative building in the port, which is located just kilometers from the provincial capital of Bandar Abbas. The explosion was also felt in Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island in the Persian Gulf.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
United States
Iran
