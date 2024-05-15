Explosion in Poltava region: two Russian missiles spotted in airspace

Two Russian missiles were spotted in the airspace of Poltava region during the latest air alert. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

"In Myrhorod district, the debris of an enemy target fell on the territory of a private household. Fortunately, no one was injured. We thank our Defense Forces for their protection. Glory to Ukraine!" - said Pronin.

An explosion occurred in Poltava region amid an air raid alert .