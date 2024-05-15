Explosion in Poltava region: two Russian missiles spotted in airspace
Kyiv • UNN
During the air alert, two Russian missiles were spotted in the airspace of Poltava region, with shrapnel falling on a private household in Myrhorod district, causing no damage.
Two Russian missiles were spotted in the airspace of Poltava region during the latest air alert. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.
"In Myrhorod district, the debris of an enemy target fell on the territory of a private household. Fortunately, no one was injured. We thank our Defense Forces for their protection. Glory to Ukraine!" - said Pronin.
