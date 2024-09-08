Explosion in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district: search and rescue operations completed

Search and rescue operations have been completed on the territory of the automobile transport center in Holosiivskyi district, where an explosion occurred today. This was reported by the head of the Kyiv MVA Serhiy Popko, UNN reports.

"The bodies of 2 victims were found at the scene. Specialists are working to establish the cause of the explosion," Popko said.

Recall

An explosion of unknown origin occurred on the territory of the automobile transport center in Holosiivskyi district . As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. There was no fire. Preliminary, two people were found dead.