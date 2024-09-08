Building is not gasified: explosion in Holosiivskyi district is not related to gas supply systems - KCSA

Today, an explosion occurred on the territory of a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. However, the preliminary information about the gas explosion was not confirmed - according to Kyivgaz JSC, the building was not gasified, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.

Details

According to KCSA, the Kyivgaz emergency service received a report of an explosion of an unknown mixture. Upon arrival, it turned out that the building where the explosion occurred was not gasified.

"Emergency services continue to work at the scene. The causes of the accident will be known after the investigation is completed," the statement said.

Recall

An explosion of unknown origin occurred on the territory of the automobile transport center in Holosiivskyi district . As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. There was no fire. Preliminary, two people were found dead.

KCSA names the cause of the explosion on the territory of a motor transport company