Building is not gasified: explosion in Holosiivskyi district is not related to gas supply systems - KCSA

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116708 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119163 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194152 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151320 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151614 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142426 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196199 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185171 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105033 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 10:53 PM • 83652 views

February 28, 10:53 PM • 83652 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 79801 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 55145 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM • 62016 views

03:40 AM • 62016 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM • 38083 views

04:00 AM • 38083 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194153 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194153 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196200 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196200 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185172 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 212026 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 200270 views

February 27, 11:50 AM • 200270 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM • 148839 views

February 28, 03:20 PM • 148839 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148166 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 152316 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM • 143302 views

February 28, 09:03 AM • 143302 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 159747 views
Building is not gasified: explosion in Holosiivskyi district is not related to gas supply systems - KCSA

Building is not gasified: explosion in Holosiivskyi district is not related to gas supply systems - KCSA
Kyiv  •  UNN
 • 29762 views

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29762 views

An explosion of unknown origin occurred on the territory of a motor vehicle filling station in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. KCSA denied the preliminary information about a gas explosion, as the building was not gasified.

Today, an explosion occurred on the territory of a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. However, the preliminary information about the gas explosion was not confirmed - according to Kyivgaz JSC, the building was not gasified, UNN reports with reference to KCSA.

Details

According to KCSA, the Kyivgaz emergency service received a report of an explosion of an unknown mixture. Upon arrival, it turned out that the building where the explosion occurred was not gasified.

"Emergency services continue to work at the scene. The causes of the accident will be known after the investigation is completed," the statement said.

Recall

An explosion of unknown origin occurred on the territory of the automobile transport center in Holosiivskyi district . As a result, a two-story building 40 x 100 meters was partially destroyed. There was no fire. Preliminary, two people were found dead.   

KCSA names the cause of the explosion on the territory of a motor transport company08.09.24, 14:20 • 28327 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

KyivCrimes and emergencies

