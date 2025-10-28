Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: five injured, a person may be under the rubble

As a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people were injured, including 1 child, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, injuring 5 people, including 1 child. 9 apartments were partially destroyed, and 15 more apartments were damaged. - the message says.

Preliminary, a person may be under the rubble.

All emergency services of the city are working at the scene: rescuers, medics, gas service, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, psychologists of the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers. An "Invincibility Point" and a psychological assistance point have been deployed.

The circumstances and cause of the explosion are being investigated by the relevant services, the State Emergency Service summarized.

