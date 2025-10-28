$42.070.07
Exclusive
02:36 PM
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
10:50 AM
Heating season has started: 13 regions are already connecting residential buildings to heat - Ministry of Development
Exclusive
October 28, 09:42 AM
25.5 thousand foreign students study in Ukrainian universities: most are from China, and over 400 are from the Russian Federation
Exclusive
October 28, 09:30 AM
Former head of "Ukrenergo" accused of large-scale fraud
October 28, 09:24 AM
Zelenskyy named October 28 as the start date of the heating season
Exclusive
October 28, 09:16 AM
Law enforcement officers detained former head of "Ukrenergo" Kudrytskyi: details of the case of embezzlement of millions at energy system facilities
Exclusive
October 28, 08:00 AM
Should we hope for a warm winter: a meteorologist gave a forecast
October 28, 07:39 AM
How to quickly and affordably decorate your home for Halloween: a practical guide for every room
October 28, 07:00 AM
Magnetic storms in November: when to expect solar flares
October 28, 06:38 AM
Hungary wants to form an alliance of Ukraine skeptics in the EU with the Czech Republic and Slovakia - Politico
Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: five injured, a person may be under the rubble

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

An explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi injured 5 people, including a child. 9 apartments were partially destroyed, 15 more were damaged, and a person is being searched for under the rubble.

Explosion in Khmelnytskyi: five injured, a person may be under the rubble

As a result of an explosion in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, 5 people were injured, including 1 child, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

An explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi, injuring 5 people, including 1 child. 9 apartments were partially destroyed, and 15 more apartments were damaged.

- the message says.

Preliminary, a person may be under the rubble.

All emergency services of the city are working at the scene: rescuers, medics, gas service, volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross, psychologists of the State Emergency Service and law enforcement officers. An "Invincibility Point" and a psychological assistance point have been deployed.

The circumstances and cause of the explosion are being investigated by the relevant services, the State Emergency Service summarized.

Explosion occurred in a high-rise building in Khmelnytskyi: preliminary, due to gas, several floors were destroyed28.10.25, 15:44 • 1866 views

Antonina Tumanova

