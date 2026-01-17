Explosion in a high-rise building in Kharkiv: preliminary - gas-air mixture

$43.180.08
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
12:29 PM • 6456 views
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
09:19 AM • 11535 views
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM • 22802 views
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM • 33509 views
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM • 31765 views
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM • 43417 views
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM • 27207 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM • 42013 views
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM • 35134 views
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
Mariupol plunged into darkness: strike on substation caused massive blackoutJanuary 17, 06:41 AM • 13487 views
Musk demands up to $134 billion in compensation from OpenAI and MicrosoftJanuary 17, 06:59 AM • 12815 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 13762 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 12066 views
Italy seizes ship with Russian ferrous metal, violating sanctionsPhotoVideo12:09 PM • 9576 views
World Pizza Day: How a simple dish became a global legendJanuary 17, 08:55 AM • 12336 views
Show in the HACC: jokes, criticism, emotions, and bail for TymoshenkoPhotoJanuary 16, 04:00 PM • 25274 views
Red color, prohibitions, and a mythical monster: what the Chinese New Year really means, how and when to celebrate itJanuary 15, 06:00 PM • 56922 views
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memoryJanuary 15, 10:29 AM • 87498 views
Macron appeared in sunglasses at a meeting at the Élysée PalaceVideoJanuary 17, 07:26 AM • 13999 views
Musk's child's mother sues xAI over pornographic deepfakes created by Grok chatbotJanuary 17, 03:45 AM • 14547 views
Kate Middleton impressed fans by driving herself to a reception at Windsor CastlePhotoJanuary 17, 12:47 AM • 13348 views
Chinese New Year: traditions and celebration featuresPhotoJanuary 16, 07:05 PM • 13129 views
Shmyhal said he works in a jacket in his office due to the coldJanuary 16, 10:34 AM • 24760 views
Explosion in a high-rise building in Kharkiv: preliminary - gas-air mixture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

An explosion of a gas-air mixture occurred in a high-rise building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv on the night of January 17. Two people died, and the inter-floor ceilings were destroyed.

Explosion in a high-rise building in Kharkiv: preliminary - gas-air mixture

In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, an explosion occurred in a multi-story residential building on the night of January 17. Two people died as a result of the tragedy. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

"A report about the emergency incident was received by the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2 on January 17 at about 01:40. As a result of the explosion, the ceiling between the fifth and sixth floors was destroyed, and the windows of the balcony and apartment were blown out," the post says.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a man born in 1999 and a woman born in 1991. According to preliminary expert findings, an air-gas mixture exploded.

"Based on this fact, investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of established legislative requirements for fire or man-made safety) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the post says.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy.

Recall

On the night of January 17, 2026, an explosion occurred in a multi-story building in the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv. Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported deaths and injuries, and the causes are being investigated.

Alla Kiosak

