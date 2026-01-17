Explosion in a high-rise building in Kharkiv: preliminary - gas-air mixture

In the Saltivskyi district of Kharkiv, an explosion occurred in a multi-story residential building on the night of January 17. Two people died as a result of the tragedy. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast police, according to UNN.

Details

"A report about the emergency incident was received by the Kharkiv District Police Department No. 2 on January 17 at about 01:40. As a result of the explosion, the ceiling between the fifth and sixth floors was destroyed, and the windows of the balcony and apartment were blown out," the post says.

At the scene, law enforcement officers found the bodies of a man born in 1999 and a woman born in 1991. According to preliminary expert findings, an air-gas mixture exploded.

"Based on this fact, investigators entered information into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under Part 2 of Article 270 (violation of established legislative requirements for fire or man-made safety) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," the post says.

Currently, law enforcement officers are establishing all the circumstances of the tragedy.

