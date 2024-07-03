Explosion heard in Zaporizhzhia amid air raid alert
Kyiv • UNN
In Zaporizhzhia, an explosion was heard amid air raid warnings and warnings of possible missile strikes on the region.
An explosion was heard in Zaporizhzhia amid an air raid alert in the region, said Regina Kharchenko, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, UNN reports.
Details
"An explosion was heard in the city! [Stay in safe places!" Kharchenko wrote on Telegram.
Prior to that, the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Ivan Fedorov warned in Telegram about the threat of "strikes with X-59 air guided missiles on Zaporizhzhia region".
