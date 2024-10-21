Experts urge Ukrainians to comply with stove heating safety rules
Kyiv • UNN
The SES warns of the danger of not following the rules of stove heating. Since the beginning of the year, 22,169 residential fires have been recorded in Ukraine, so it is important to check stoves for cracks and monitor their temperature.
Experts urge Ukrainians to pay attention to the safety of stove heating, as failure to follow simple rules can lead to dangerous situations. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
Since the beginning of the year, 22,169 fires in the residential sector have been recorded in Ukraine, which demonstrates the relevance of this topic.
First of all, it is important to check that there are no cracks in the walls of the stoves and chimneys. Through cracks are dangerous because they can allow carbon monoxide to enter the room. Also, keep an eye on the temperature of the stove - overheating can cause neighboring objects to catch fire and cause cracks.
The chimneys and walls in the attic where the chimneys are laid should be plastered and whitewashed. This not only improves the aesthetic appearance, but also provides an additional level of safety.
Experts urge you to follow fire safety rules at home and be attentive to potential dangers. Take care of yourself and your family!
