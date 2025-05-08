$41.440.02
Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 4638 views

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded

01:30 PM • 10365 views

A man shot people near Kyiv: there are dead, a special operation is underway to detain the shooter

01:00 PM • 13737 views

UN: April was the month with the highest number of civilian casualties in Ukraine since September 2024

Exclusive
12:19 PM • 20896 views

"Such recommendations have not been received": the Ministry of Education and Science commented on information about the transition of some Ukrainian universities to distance learning

12:11 PM • 26339 views

The head of the SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, received the title of Hero of Ukraine

11:49 AM • 45902 views

A bargain or a trap? Pitfalls of the "gray" market of technology in Ukraine

11:18 AM • 51117 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement between Ukraine and the United States on critical minerals.

10:52 AM • 54927 views

From 3 hours to almost 3 years: unusual stories of Vatican conclaves

Exclusive
08:51 AM • 38520 views

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

May 8, 07:53 AM • 52859 views

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Expecting a quick consultation period and implementation: Davis reacted to the ratification of the US-Ukraine agreement

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2078 views

Julia Davis announced that she expects a quick transition to the implementation of the agreement on the American-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction. This happened after its approval by the Verkhovna Rada.

Expecting a quick consultation period and implementation: Davis reacted to the ratification of the US-Ukraine agreement

The U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julia Davis, expects that the agreement on the U.S.-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, will be implemented as soon as possible, UNN reports.

Details

Davis noted that she witnessed the Verkhovna Rada's approval of the U.S.-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction — "a historic milestone in our partnership and a clear signal of strong support for this important initiative."

I am proud to have been a part of this moment. With this level of support, I look forward to a quick consultation period in order to move to the implementation of the agreement as soon as possible 

- Davis summarized.

Earlier

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on minerals between the United States and Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine has signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is called the agreement on minerals.

On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a  bill on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the United States regarding minerals. 

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
