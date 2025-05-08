Expecting a quick consultation period and implementation: Davis reacted to the ratification of the US-Ukraine agreement

The U.S. Chargé d'Affaires in Ukraine, Julia Davis, expects that the agreement on the U.S.-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction, adopted by the Verkhovna Rada, will be implemented as soon as possible, UNN reports.

Details

Davis noted that she witnessed the Verkhovna Rada's approval of the U.S.-Ukrainian Investment Fund for Reconstruction — "a historic milestone in our partnership and a clear signal of strong support for this important initiative."

I am proud to have been a part of this moment. With this level of support, I look forward to a quick consultation period in order to move to the implementation of the agreement as soon as possible - Davis summarized.

Earlier

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on minerals between the United States and Ukraine.

Recall

Ukraine has signed an agreement with the United States on the establishment of the Investment Fund for Reconstruction, which is called the agreement on minerals.

On May 2, the Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a bill on the ratification of the Agreement between Ukraine and the United States regarding minerals.