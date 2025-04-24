Exhumation has begun in the Ternopil region at the burial site in 1945 of Poles in Puzhnyky

$41.670.15
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 30739 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 86081 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 120987 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164444 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 91406 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 148584 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 57604 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41680 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33896 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36230 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Publications
Exclusives
Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 21369 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 86662 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 39384 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 36268 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 35156 views
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 164301 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 97770 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 148479 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 109882 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 124120 views
Donald Trump

Vitali Klitschko

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Milorad Dodik

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

China

Poland

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 15635 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 35462 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 41422 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 48504 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 59318 views
Financial Times

F-16 Fighting Falcon

9K720 Iskander

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Exhumation has begun in the Ternopil region at the burial site in 1945 of Poles in Puzhnyky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1612 views

A Polish-Ukrainian group has started exhuming the victims of the tragic events of 1945 in the village of Puzhnyky, Ternopil region. Researchers plan to identify and properly bury the murdered Polish citizens.

Exhumation has begun in the Ternopil region at the burial site in 1945 of Poles in Puzhnyky

Exhumation after relevant agreements with the Polish side began on Thursday morning in the Ternopil region, RMF24 reports, writes UNN.

Details

As indicated, researchers arrived in the former village of Puzhnyky with several tons of equipment. A base was set up on the site of the mass grave - in the middle of the forest - and work began. The area is guarded by the police.

"On Thursday morning, April 24, exhumations began here," the report said.

The work, as indicated, is carried out by a Polish-Ukrainian group of researchers, which includes, in particular, forensic scientists, archaeologists, geneticists and anthropologists. On the Polish side, there are researchers from the Freedom and Democracy Foundation, scientists from the Pomeranian Medical University and representatives of the Institute of National Remembrance.

"Polish citizens were killed in Puzhnyky, the identities of whom we know. We want to identify all the victims of that dramatic night in 1945 and bury them with dignity. This is what families who are alive and involved in the process are waiting for, for example, by donating genetic material," said Maciej Wrubel from the Ministry of Culture and National Heritage of Poland before the start of the exhumation.

According to the RMF FM correspondent, the whole procedure is very complicated, as the cemetery and the mass grave, i.e. the place where the exhumations are carried out, are located in the middle of the forest.

Background

In December 2020, the heads of the Ukrainian Institute of National Remembrance and the Institute of National Remembrance of the Republic of Poland (Instytut Pamięci Narodowej) agreed to hold Ukrainian-Polish expert consultations in January-February 2021 to resolve problematic issues in the field of commemorating the memory of victims of wars and political repressions. As a result of a long correspondence, a draft regulation of the group to consider problematic issues was developed.

In June 2022, a Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of national memory was signed at the level of the Ministries of Culture of Ukraine and Poland. The document provided for the creation of a Ukrainian-Polish working group chaired by deputy ministers of culture, which will implement joint agreements on cooperation between states on issues of search, exhumation, burial, commemoration, legalization, reconstruction and legal protection of places of commemoration and burial. According to the Memorandum, the working group should include representatives of relevant institutions of Poland and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the expert community.

In 2023, Ukraine met Poland halfway and, in accordance with the Memorandum, joint Ukrainian-Polish research was conducted to establish the burial site of Poles on the territory of the former village cemetery of the former village of Puzhnyky in the Ternopil region.

At the beginning of 2024, historical issues were updated during intergovernmental consultations between Poland and Ukraine during the visits of Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk to Kyiv and Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal to Warsaw.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyNews of the World
Donald Tusk
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Poland
