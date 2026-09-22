Exchange rates on September 22: the dollar and euro are rising

$44.670.0151.200.04
ukenru
05:01 AM • 5904 views
Zelenskyy and Trump’s meeting in New York will begin at 20:15 Kyiv time: what they will discuss
04:58 AM • 6232 views
Newly elected deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation are reportedly calling for Russian troops to be withdrawn from the Lyman direction – “ATESH”
04:32 AM • 6478 views
In Samara, one of the largest refineries in the region, the Kuibyshev Oil Refinery, is on fire after an attack – ASTRAPhoto
04:12 AM • 7954 views
In Dnipro, 2 people were killed after a Russian strike, and the number of injured has risen to 6
01:51 AM • 11314 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York for the UN General Assembly; a meeting with Trump and the signing of the Drone Deal are scheduledVideo
01:18 AM • 10291 views
Europe Considers Modernizing Ukrainian An-124 "Ruslan" Aircraft for NATO Military Logistics
12:17 AM • 11006 views
The United States is purchasing more than $10 million worth of Ukrainian Raybird reconnaissance drones: what has so interested the Americans about them
September 21, 08:58 PM • 11138 views
"System's Agony": Every Third Vote May Have Been Rigged in the Elections to the Russian State Duma
September 21, 10:16 PM • 8452 views
A new Council of Europe office has opened in New York to strengthen mechanisms for holding russia accountable for its aggressionPhoto
September 21, 09:55 PM • 8106 views
The EU failed to agree on lifting sanctions against Russian billionaires Usmanov and Fridman
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+11°
3.1m/s
89%
746mm
Popular news
“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother for the second time and shared the first photo of her son with Jake BongioviPhotoSeptember 21, 09:06 PM • 13169 views
Meg Ryan appeared in public with her famous son for the first time in more than 8 yearsPhotoSeptember 21, 10:05 PM • 10923 views
Russia is trying to intimidate Europe and force it to reduce its support for Ukraine – StubbSeptember 21, 10:56 PM • 10113 views
Russians simultaneously attacked industrial enterprises in Dnipro, Kryvyi Rih and Pavlohrad; there are wounded12:00 AM • 11094 views
Macron and Trump discussed halting Ukrainian and Russian strikes on energy facilities02:38 AM • 10491 views
Publications
What will happen to gasoline and diesel prices in the fall, and will the surge in fuel demand lead to higher prices?
Exclusive
September 21, 05:04 PM • 32694 views
How hospitals will operate during the "yellow" and "red" levels of an air raid threat — the government has provided an answerSeptember 21, 04:38 PM • 35438 views
The Ukrainian armored pickup truck Gyurza-01 has been approved for delivery to the army: what the versatile vehicle can doPhotoVideoSeptember 21, 02:49 PM • 34497 views
2026 Russian State Duma elections: what the "voting" showed against the backdrop of the warSeptember 21, 01:08 PM • 36218 views
September 21 — International Day of Peace: the history and significance of the holidaySeptember 21, 01:03 PM • 33792 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
Xi Jinping
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
New York City
France
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
After months of disputes, Paramount and Warner Bros.’ $110 billion merger has finally made progress01:07 AM • 5314 views
Charlize Theron revealed what advice she would give herself at the beginning of her Hollywood career and spoke about a personal family tragedy12:06 AM • 6504 views
"Malcolm in the Middle" star Frankie Muniz said he had "hit rock bottom" amid his divorceSeptember 21, 11:05 PM • 5952 views
Meg Ryan appeared in public with her famous son for the first time in more than 8 yearsPhotoSeptember 21, 10:05 PM • 11084 views
“Stranger Things” star Millie Bobby Brown has become a mother for the second time and shared the first photo of her son with Jake BongioviPhotoSeptember 21, 09:06 PM • 13324 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
P-800 Oniks
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system

Exchange rates on September 22: the dollar and euro are rising

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

The NBU set the dollar exchange rate at UAH 44.7071 and the euro at UAH 51.3671. Banks and exchange offices have different average exchange rates.

Exchange rates on September 22: the dollar and euro are rising

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.7071 per dollar as of September 22, weakening the national currency by 3 kopecks over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 51.3671 per euro as of September 22, weakening the hryvnia by 17 kopecks over the day.

What is the exchange rate at banks and exchange offices

According to data on specialized websites as of Tuesday morning:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.49 when buying and 45.03 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.05 and UAH 51.82, respectively;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.78 when buying and UAH 44.90 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.75 and UAH 52.00, respectively.

      Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion07.09.26, 18:49 • 34427 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine