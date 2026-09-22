Exchange rates on September 22: the dollar and euro are rising

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.7071 per dollar as of September 22, weakening the national currency by 3 kopecks over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 51.3671 per euro as of September 22, weakening the hryvnia by 17 kopecks over the day.

What is the exchange rate at banks and exchange offices

According to data on specialized websites as of Tuesday morning:

at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.49 when buying and 45.03 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.05 and UAH 51.82, respectively;

at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.78 when buying and UAH 44.90 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.75 and UAH 52.00, respectively.

Ukraine's international reserves continue to "melt away" — in August, they fell to $48.7 billion