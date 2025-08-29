Exchange rates on August 29: National Bank continues to strengthen hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.2602 UAH/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 6 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.26 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at 48.13 UAH/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is 11.29 UAH/PLN.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.57-41.10 UAH, the euro at 48.45-47.85 UAH, the zloty at 11.65-11.00 UAH;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at 41.30-41.38 UAH, the euro at 48.21-48.40 UAH, the zloty at 11.22-11.35 UAH;

on the interbank market, the rates are 41.28-41.31 UAH/USD and 48.19-48.21 UAH/EUR, respectively.

