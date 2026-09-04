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Exchange rates for September 4: the dollar and euro jumped sharply

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1192 views

The NBU weakened the hryvnia by 12 kopecks against the dollar and by 29 kopecks against the euro. In exchange offices, the dollar is being sold for an average of UAH 44.85.

Exchange rates for September 4: the dollar and euro jumped sharply

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 44.7273 per US dollar today, weakening the hryvnia by 12 kopecks over the day, UNN reports, citing NBU data.

The NBU also set the official euro-to-hryvnia exchange rate for September 4 at UAH 51.9382 per euro, weakening the hryvnia by 29 kopecks over the day.

What is the rate at banks and exchange offices

According to data on specialized websites as of Friday morning:

  • at banks, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.43 when buying and UAH 44.99 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.52 and UAH 52.26, respectively;
    • at exchange offices, the dollar is traded at an average rate of UAH 44.75 when buying and UAH 44.85 when selling, while the euro is traded at UAH 51.91 and UAH 52.15, respectively.

      Ukraine’s international reserves declined slightly to $51.2 billion07.08.26, 16:14 • 48756 views

      Julia Shramko

      EconomyFinance
      National Bank of Ukraine