Exchange rates for June 19: hryvnia has devalued

Today, the National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6293/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, as reported by UNN, citing NBU data.

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.62/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 47.90/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.20/PLN.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:35:

in banks, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 41.82-41.30, the euro at UAH 48.30-47.70, the zloty at UAH 11.55-10.85;

in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 41.49-41.55, the euro at UAH 48.16-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.17-11.30;

on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.71-41.74/USD and UAH 47.94-47.96/EUR, respectively.

An economist advises Ukrainians to diversify their savings to secure their money. The ideal savings scheme: one-third in dollars, one-third in euros, one-third in war bonds or domestic government bonds.