Exchange rates for June 19: hryvnia has devalued

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 41.6293/dollar. The exchange rates for the euro and zloty against the hryvnia have also been changed. An expert advises diversifying savings.
Today, the National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6293/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, as reported by UNN, citing NBU data.
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.62/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 47.90/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.20/PLN.
According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:35:
- in banks, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 41.82-41.30, the euro at UAH 48.30-47.70, the zloty at UAH 11.55-10.85;
- in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 41.49-41.55, the euro at UAH 48.16-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.17-11.30;
- on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.71-41.74/USD and UAH 47.94-47.96/EUR, respectively.
An economist advises Ukrainians to diversify their savings to secure their money. The ideal savings scheme: one-third in dollars, one-third in euros, one-third in war bonds or domestic government bonds.