Exchange rates for June 19: hryvnia has devalued

$41.630.10
47.900.11
ukenru
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
05:33 AM • 28508 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine
June 18, 11:09 PM • 65499 views
Putin stated he is ready to meet with Zelensky, but will not sign anything with him (video)
Exclusive
June 18, 04:37 PM • 46039 views
Every dollar invested in the aviation industry can yield another five dollars for the economy - aviation expert Dolintse
Exclusive
June 18, 04:24 PM • 93812 views
"It's not forbidden to live beautifully": expert doubts the expediency of ARMA purchasing cars for almost 3 million UAH during the war
Exclusive
June 18, 02:59 PM • 82382 views
Political scientist on WHO high-ranking official's visit to the RF: a signal that such organizations need changes and reform
Exclusive
June 18, 02:42 PM • 84516 views
The Ministry of Energy commented on the possibility of power outages in the summer
Exclusive
June 18, 02:21 PM • 72850 views
Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-70
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 130768 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 11:40 AM • 55952 views
Top 20 most enviable bachelors in Ukraine: who made the list?
Exclusive
June 18, 09:18 AM • 62496 views
Trump Fled Responsibility: Political Scientist on the Results of the G7 Summit for Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
71%
745mm
Popular news
Trump approved the US attack plan on Iran, but did not give the final order - WSJJune 18, 10:03 PM • 21102 views
"Russia is hitting defense industry facilities": Putin cynically commented on the bloody strike on KyivJune 19, 12:08 AM • 24921 views
USA resumes issuing visas to foreign students, but requires access to social media accountsJune 19, 12:24 AM • 15124 views
U.S. Senate delays sanctions against Russia until at least July02:52 AM • 31006 views
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 14921 views
Publications
Preparing sushi: five simple and incredibly tasty recipes for your favorite Asian dish06:36 AM • 15914 views
World Football Day for Children: How Children's Football is Developing and Facing Challenges in Ukraine05:33 AM • 28508 views
Why the issue of prosecutor salaries is relevantJune 18, 03:11 PM • 79159 views
Kyiv court demands intensification of investigation into case against NBU's chief lawyer ZymaJune 18, 01:36 PM • 123663 views
Russian GOSTs vs. Ukrainian Army: Why Two Combat Helicopters Risk Returning from Repair Without Weapons
Exclusive
June 18, 01:14 PM • 130768 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ali Khamenei
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Iran
Ukraine
Israel
United States
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 131553 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 184923 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 193736 views
In New York, the best Pedro Pascal look-alike was chosenJune 16, 09:17 AM • 250592 views
Meghan Markle's podcast could not withstand competition from criticsJune 15, 08:57 AM • 119587 views
Actual
2S22 "Bohdana"
CAESAR self-propelled howitzer
The Times
Instagram
Google Play

Exchange rates for June 19: hryvnia has devalued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1200 views

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 41.6293/dollar. The exchange rates for the euro and zloty against the hryvnia have also been changed. An expert advises diversifying savings.

Exchange rates for June 19: hryvnia has devalued

Today, the National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.6293/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 10 kopecks, as reported by UNN, citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.62/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 47.90/EUR. And the official zloty exchange rate is UAH 11.20/PLN.

According to data from specialized websites, as of 08:35:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 41.82-41.30, the euro at UAH 48.30-47.70, the zloty at UAH 11.55-10.85;
    • in exchange offices, the dollar is traded at a rate of UAH 41.49-41.55, the euro at UAH 48.16-48.30, the zloty at UAH 11.17-11.30;
      • on the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.71-41.74/USD and UAH 47.94-47.96/EUR, respectively.

        Fuel prices in Ukraine are rising again: the cost of gasoline could reach UAH 60-7018.06.25, 17:21 • 72815 views

        Addendum

        An economist advises Ukrainians to diversify their savings to secure their money. The ideal savings scheme: one-third in dollars, one-third in euros, one-third in war bonds or domestic government bonds.

        Anna Murashko

        Anna Murashko

        EconomyFinance
        National Bank of Ukraine
        Ukraine
        Tesla
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        S&P 500
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Brent Oil
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gold
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        ,
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        Gas TTF
        $
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        .
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9
        0
        0
        1
        2
        3
        4
        5
        6
        7
        8
        9