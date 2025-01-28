Exchange rates as of January 28: National Bank slightly devalued the hryvnia

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at 41.9479 UAH/USD, which devalued the hryvnia by 2 kopecks, UNN reports citing NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is 41.94 UAH/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at 44.14 UAH/€.

According to the data on specialized websites, as of 8:30 a.m:

The dollar can be bought for UAH 42.30 and sold for UAH 41.80 in banks. The euro can be bought at UAH 44.40 and sold at UAH 43.70 in banks.

In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 42.25-42.25, and the euro at UAH 44.30-44.45.

On the interbank market, the exchange rates are UAH 41.98-41.01 for the dollar and UAH 44.12-44.13 for the euro, respectively.

