Exchange rate on September 8: hryvnia strengthened its positions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.21/USD, strengthening it by 13 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.16/EUR.

Exchange rate on September 8: hryvnia strengthened its positions

The National Bank of Ukraine has set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.21/USD today, which strengthened the hryvnia by 13 kopecks, UNN reports with reference to the NBU.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.21/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.16/EUR. 

According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:

  • The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.10 and sold for UAH 41.55 in banks;
    • The euro can be bought for UAH 48.00 and sold for UAH 48.65 in banks;
      • In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.22-41.30, and the euro at UAH 48.33-48.50;
        • On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.18 - 41.21/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.38-48.40/EUR for the euro, respectively.

          Addition

          In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians made a record number of cashless payments - their share reached over 95% of all payment card operations. The total amount of such transactions exceeded UAH 2.2 trillion, which is more than 11% more than last year.

          Pavlo Zinchenko

          EconomyFinance
          National Bank of Ukraine
          Ukraine