Exchange rate on September 8: hryvnia strengthened its positions
Kyiv • UNN
The National Bank of Ukraine set the official hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 41.21/USD, strengthening it by 13 kopecks. The euro exchange rate is UAH 48.16/EUR.
Details
The official dollar exchange rate is UAH 41.21/USD. The NBU also set the official euro to hryvnia exchange rate at UAH 48.16/EUR.
According to data on specialized websites, as of 9:00 AM:
- The dollar can be bought for UAH 41.10 and sold for UAH 41.55 in banks;
- The euro can be bought for UAH 48.00 and sold for UAH 48.65 in banks;
- In exchange offices, the dollar is traded at UAH 41.22-41.30, and the euro at UAH 48.33-48.50;
- On the interbank market, the rates are UAH 41.18 - 41.21/USD for the dollar and UAH 48.38-48.40/EUR for the euro, respectively.
Addition
In the first half of 2025, Ukrainians made a record number of cashless payments - their share reached over 95% of all payment card operations. The total amount of such transactions exceeded UAH 2.2 trillion, which is more than 11% more than last year.